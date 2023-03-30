Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 425.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

