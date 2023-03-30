Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

HDV stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.