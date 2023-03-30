Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $4,778,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

