Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.
Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.4 %
HBI stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.