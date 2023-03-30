Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

HBI stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

