Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTB. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,866,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

