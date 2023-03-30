iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21.
iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.
