iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter worth $43,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

