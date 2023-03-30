Contrasting Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 1 8 4 0 2.23 Equinix 0 4 13 1 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 54.04%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $780.94, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Equinix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.35 $232.62 million $1.98 15.86 Equinix $7.26 billion 8.87 $704.34 million $7.68 90.43

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 21.20% 4.10% 2.19% Equinix 9.70% 6.37% 2.41%

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $13.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kilroy Realty pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 177.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Equinix beats Kilroy Realty on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle. The company was founded by John B. Kilroy, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998, and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

