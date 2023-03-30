Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $13.46. Sasol shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 55,696 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sasol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 70,573 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

