Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Applied UV Stock Up 1.5 %

AUVIP stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

