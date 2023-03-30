NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Gap Down to $38.03

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $37.23. NuVasive shares last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 20,762 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NuVasive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

