Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $15.52. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 216,746 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 87.40% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

