Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on SGML shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
