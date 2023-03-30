Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGML shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.