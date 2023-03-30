Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $34.09

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGMLGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.09, but opened at $35.99. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 446,214 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGML shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,812,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

