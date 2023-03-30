VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Gap Up to $75.43

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.43, but opened at $79.09. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF shares last traded at $80.50, with a volume of 99,267 shares.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $659.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

