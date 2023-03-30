Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $75.03. Signature Bank shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 21,710,805 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens lowered Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1,166.67%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,352 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

