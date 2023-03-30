Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays increased their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.08.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 191.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

