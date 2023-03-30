Frank Condella Purchases 17,788 Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) Stock

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX – Get Rating) insider Frank Condella acquired 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of A$62,684.91 ($41,789.94).

Frank Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Frank Condella acquired 3,210 shares of Mayne Pharma Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.52 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of A$11,289.57 ($7,526.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

