Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$29.00.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.36.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE VET opened at C$16.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.16. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.41 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.