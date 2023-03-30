Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Buys A$61,217.39 in Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 10,542 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.81 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,217.39 ($40,811.60).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Read More

