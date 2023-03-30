Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases 230,000 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$50,600.00 ($33,733.33).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 29,023 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$6,385.06 ($4,256.71).

On Monday, March 13th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 65,990 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$15,177.70 ($10,118.47).

On Thursday, February 23rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 578,181 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$127,199.82 ($84,799.88).

Freelancer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

