Insider Buying: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

CDTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

