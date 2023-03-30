Jared Rowe Smith Buys 55,000 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) COO Jared Rowe Smith purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMMO Trading Up 1.5 %

POWW stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of AMMO from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

About AMMO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AMMO during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter valued at $45,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

