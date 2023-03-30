Casey O’connor Sells 12,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 1.5 %

SFIX stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 171,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.30 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

