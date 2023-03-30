Insider Buying: Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Purchases $63,923.29 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,923.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,923.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRPL opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.48%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,151,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 749,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

