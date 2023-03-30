Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $69,588.96 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE ASAN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 12,625.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
