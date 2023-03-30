Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.56.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TCW stock opened at C$3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

About Trican Well Service

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

