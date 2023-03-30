Alberto Horihuela Sells 78,564 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $87,206.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

fuboTV Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.11 on Thursday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 262,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

