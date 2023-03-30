Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.60.

Spartan Delta Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of C$8.92 and a twelve month high of C$16.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.40.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

