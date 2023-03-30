Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

STRM stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $102.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.