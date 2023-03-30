Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$100.00.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.40.

PD opened at C$71.42 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$61.79 and a one year high of C$116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$983.45 million, a PE ratio of -27.79, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 18.0930851 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

