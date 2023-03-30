Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$15.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

