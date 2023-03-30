Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Fire & Flower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

TSE:FAF opened at C$1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

