Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

