Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$6.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Crew Energy

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.