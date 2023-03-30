Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

