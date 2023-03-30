Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Christine Holman Buys 25,000 Shares

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Rating) insider Christine Holman acquired 25,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.78 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$94,450.00 ($62,966.67).

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Metcash alerts:

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.