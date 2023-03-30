Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Christine Holman Buys 25,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Rating) insider Christine Holman acquired 25,000 shares of Metcash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.78 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$94,450.00 ($62,966.67).

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.