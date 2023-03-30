Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

