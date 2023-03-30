Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

