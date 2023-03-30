Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMCF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. ?The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

