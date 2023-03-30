Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

See Also

