RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

