Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

