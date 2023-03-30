Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
