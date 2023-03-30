Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.