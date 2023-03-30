OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.