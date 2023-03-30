Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
PROV opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Institutional Trading of Provident Financial
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
