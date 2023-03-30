Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

PROV opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

