Steven D. Ross Sells 1,300 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 35,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,906 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

