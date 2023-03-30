Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 4th quarter worth about $4,828,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

