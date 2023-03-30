Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Featured Stories

