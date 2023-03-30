Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 61,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 379,156 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.