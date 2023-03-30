Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of GRFS opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Grifols has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $13.34.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
