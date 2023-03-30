Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

