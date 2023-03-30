Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.