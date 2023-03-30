Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

